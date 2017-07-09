Around the Ring and Back Again: GBoF Predictions

Here we go with my predictions for the ridiculously named PPV, Great Balls of Fire. While the name is ridiculous, this is a strong match card that I have high hopes for.

PRE-SHOW (or added match): I think we’ll see Finn Balor vs. Elias Sampson in the pre show or added to the main card. Finn should go over and hopefully on to better things. They need to move on him quickly because this is a waste of time right now. We could also get R-Truth vs. Goldust, which may see R-Truth finally get one up on his former tag team partner in a match that is the definition of “filler”.

This feud has just started to pick up steam recently, which leads me to believe there is more to come. So I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a no contest, a DQ, or a count out. But when in doubt, bet against Bray because his track record against someone like Seth is not very good. PREDICTION: Seth Rollins

The tag titles should be staying with the champs and maybe…just maybe, we will start to see the Broken gimmicks come into play after this loss. PREDICTION: Cesaro and Sheamus Retain

The Cruiserweights and 205 Live seem to be sinking fast, unfortunately. The Titus Brand may help Tozawa pull this off, or it could back fire and cost him the match. I’ll choose the latter. PREDICTION: Neville Retains

Shenanigans by the “Miz-tourage” will keep the I-C belt on the Miz and hopefully this feud can end. PREDICTION: Miz Retains

Its been a slow build to a Nia Jax vs. Alexa match at Summerslam, so Alexa has to retain. Nia might help her and then demand a title match in return.PREDICTION: Alexa Bliss retains

The hot shot heel turn gives us the first match in what I can only assume will be a series. of 3 or so. Enzo will probably win one match on a roll up or something to keep it going, but it won’t be the first match. To establish Cass and get some real heat on him, I’m expecting him to dominate and the match to end via ref stoppage. PREDICTION: Big Cass

The Summerslam plans have a direct implication on who wins this match. Regardless, the right man to win is Braun. He is not the man to face Brock Lesnar, though. Roman can still face Lesnar and win the title and then he has a credible opponent for after. A man he can’t beat. The Ambulance match stipulation softens the blow for Reigns if he loses. PREDICTION: Braun

This should be fantastic and the booking has been strong. It has a feel like this should be a series but it sadly will not. I look for this to be very touch and go with some strong near falls for Joe on Brock. Brock kicks out of multiple muscle busters and escapes by the skin of his teeth. Joe has to look strong in defeat. PREDICTION: Brock Lesnar Retains

So there you have it, almost all heels again, but that’s how I see it. I still say that’s a problem. Also, no title changes. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a good to great show Sunday night.

