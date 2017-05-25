Asuka Officially Surpasses Goldberg’s Win Streak

Asuka has officially surpassed Goldberg’s inflated 173-win streak from WCW before he was defeated by Kevin Nash at Starrcade in 1998. Goldberg actually won 155 matches during his streak. Asuka commented on the huge accomplishment:

I respect Goldberg so much. He is amazing. I am honored to be the undefeated champion with the longest streak in WWE history. #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/eOZXIj4NGV — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) May 24, 2017

Here’s Goldberg’s reaction to Asuka surpassing him: