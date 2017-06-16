Asuka set to defend title against Nikki Cross in Last Woman Standing Match

WWE announced the following:

Asuka will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against the estranged Nikki Cross on the June 28th edition of NXT.

The match was announced after Asuka and Nikki brawled through the Full Sail arena on the June 14th episode of NXT. Following their Triple Threat Elimination match for the NXT Women’s Title which included Ruby Riot, Asuka and Nikki would be engulfed in a war that resulted in both women crashing through a table to close the show.

Will Asuka’s record shattering reign come to an end at the hands of Sanity’s Nikki Cross? Will the Full Sail Arena be able to contain these two women? Who will make history as the First-Ever Last Woman Standing?