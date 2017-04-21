Asuka surpasses Goldberg’s undefeated streak

Asuka has surpassed Goldberg’s 155-win streak from WCW. 155 is the real number even though WCW claimed that he was 173-0 before losing to Kevin Nash at Starrcade 98. As of this past weekend, she had 163 consecutive matches in WWE and has yet to be defeated. It hasn’t been played up on NXT other than a few mentions of her not losing a match yet.

Asuka is scheduled to defend the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Chicago on 5/20. A battle royal was held at the recent NXT tapings to determine who will be next to challenge her but we won’t spoil it here. If you want to know who is next to challenge Asuka then click here.

We are hearing that Asuka will likely be moving up to the main roster after SummerSlam so the Takeover show in Brooklyn will probably be her last NXT show and would be the most opportune time to drop the title and have her streak broken.