Asuka vs. Ember Moon Set For NXT TakeOver: Orlando

Following Wednesday night’s episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network, a new title match has been made official for the next NXT TakeOver live special.

Scheduled to take place at the NXT TakeOver: Orlando event during WrestleMania 33 weekend, according to WWE’s official Twitter page, is an NXT Women’s Championship bout, as Asuka defends against Ember Moon.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando is scheduled to go down on Saturday, April 1st at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live and exclusively on the WWE Network on the night before WrestleMania 33.