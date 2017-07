– TMZ obtained the following audio of Alberto El Patron’s incident with Paige at the Orlando International Airport this past weekend, you can hear Alberto telling someone:

“Call the cops.” “Call the cops,” Alberto said. “Let’s do it. Get the cops.” Paige is heard crying, “Just stay out of my life. Leave me the f-ck alone. I’m trying to get away from you!”

There was a witness present who was recording the argument, check out the audio below: