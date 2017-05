– Seen below, Austin Aries says there will be no escape for Neville at this Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View.

He wasn’t surprised he was able to make Neville submit to the Last Chancery on tonight’s RAW episode, and expects a similar outcome in Sunday’s Submission Match at WWE Extreme Rules. He goes on to say Austin Aries won’t find a cheap way out.

