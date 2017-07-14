Austin Aries Gives Statement On WWE Departure

– As noted, Austin Aries was released from his WWE contract last week. Earlier today, Aries took to twitter and released an official statement on his WWE departure, check out the announcement below:

My official statement on my @WWE departure. Thank you to my supporters and detractors. Exciting announcements soon. 🍌😎👍 pic.twitter.com/7Y4NkUMFVz — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 14, 2017