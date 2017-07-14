Austin Aries Gives Statement On WWE Departure

– As noted, Austin Aries was released from his WWE contract last week. Earlier today, Aries took to twitter and released an official statement on his WWE departure, check out the announcement below:

  1. This is typical of how out of touch wwe is for seeing and using talent. A double is very good i just hate how the wwe universe missed out on seeing a great talent at work most wwe fans don’t even know what A Double did outside of wwe. I hope gfw/impact brings him back. Good luck A double you have a fan that has followed your career from start to where ever else you go i will follow you.

