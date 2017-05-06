Austin Aries: The Greatest Cruiserweight that ever lived

The Cruiserweight division was re-introduced to the WWE last year, and it was a huge success. The Cruiserweight Classic tournament on the WWE Network was very well received by fans and the sports like presentation received a lot of praise. Unfortunately, as soon as the Cruiserweights debuted on Raw, instead of being different the Cruiserweights became just another act. The Cruiserweight performers were not given enough time to connect with the audience and also the performers in the division, while talented, were not the ones fans wanted to see in this new division. The division quickly took a turn for the worse and was in desperate need of a saviour.

Neville could be credited with single handily saving the Cruiserweights; his new bad guy persona has been a revelation for both himself and the WWE’s Cruiserweight division. He quickly established himself as the top dog by capturing the Cruiserweight title. Neville even went on to steal the show with young Jack Gallagher at WWE’s Fastlane pay-per-view. The match not only stole the show, but it also gave Gallagher some much-needed credibility with the fans. However, while Gallagher has a tremendous upside, he is a work in progress and Neville was in need of a new opponent. Neville needed an opponent who could get a positive reaction from the fans and get them emotionally invested into the matches.

This is where Austin Aries came into the fold. Neville’s greatness needed an equal, much like Ali had Frazier, and Austin had Rock. Neville was in need of that rival and Austin Aries was the man for the job. While putting Aries and Neville alongside Rock and Austin is a little unfair, it does show that every great star needs a great rival. Neville leaped so far ahead of every other performer in the Cruiserweight division that no other performer looked like they belonged in the ring with him.

Austin Aries is a proven performer, who has had classic bouts all over the world which earned him the love and respect of the diehard wrestling fans. What’s more is Aries is not only a great in-ring performer; he also has a bucket load of charisma which was on full display when he joined the commentary team on Raw. Aries one-liners and cheeky comments, like his insistence on everyone checking out his “package” (which was his promo video) were gold and tremendously entertaining. Through all of Aries hilarious antics, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he and Neville would go one-on-one.

Aries and Neville’s first match came at Wrestlemania 33 and it is a match I believe will be far more appreciated over time. The match entertained fans from bell to bell and Aries experience was clear to see in this match. Instead of filling the match with a lot of flashy moves (which a lot of wrestlers tend to do), Aries and Neville mixed great technical wrestling with some high-flying offense. Neville’s impressive German suplex became as big of a spot as some of the high-flying manoeuvres in the match. And the fans applause and very loud “Austin Aries!” chants were evidence of Aries taking this division to another level.

They then went on to wrestle at WWE’s Payback pay-per-view where they both wrestled another solid bout which ended when Neville got himself intentionally disqualified. The fans were visibly upset, but the ending of the match made Neville an even bigger villain and Aries that little bit more popular.

Austin Aries “ELEVATED” the Cruiserweight division

The fan interest in the Cruiserweight division has risen tremendously since Aries arrival, and as expected the in-ring quality has been very high with Aries and Neville, as well. But what this feud has also done is provide opportunities to the younger and lesser known Cruiserweight performers by involving them in this feud which has the fans attention. These performers now have a good chance to establish themselves by gaining the acceptance of the fans.

TJ Perkins recent alliance with Neville is a perfect example of this. TJ’s new bad guy persona already has a greater chance of success than his previous goody-two-shoes character. TJ has not only aligned himself with Neville, but his attacks have been at the expense of the beloved Austin Aries. Just by these attacks, TJ has become more relevant than he ever was prior to these attacks.

The Cruiserweight division is far from perfect and it still has a long way to go before it can be considered a success. But with the addition of Aries, this once bright division, might just shine again. And Austin Aries is proving to the world, that he is never “relegated”, he is indeed the man you use when something needs to be “ELEVATED”.