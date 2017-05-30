Austin Aries Memoir Details

– As noted, Austin Aries announced details for “Food Fight: My Plant-Powered Journey from the Bingo Halls to the Big Time,” they sent along the following press release:

PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING SUPERSTAR AUSTIN ARIES LAUNCHES PRE-ORDER FOR NEW BOOK

‘FOOD FIGHT: My Plant Powered Journey from the Bingo Halls to the Big Time’ ships June 9th!

Exclusive T-Shirt Bundle Available NOW!

May 30, 2017 (Los Angeles, CA) — Over the course of his championship pro wrestling career, Austin Aries has become known for his high-flying athletic skills – and for being the rare vegetarian in a world full of meat eaters.

In this revealing memoir, Austin recounts his all-American Midwest upbringing, his less-than-legal post-college career choices, the life-changing moment when he began his wrestling training, and the adventures he encountered over his decade-long rise through the ranks of the indie wrestling world.

Along the way, Austin also details his ongoing food education and the personal awakening that gradually led him to swear off eating any and all animal products.

But this book is not about veganism. It’s not really about wrestling, either.

It’s about a decision every person has to make: Will you blindly color inside the lines that society has drawn for you? Or will you question the system, think for yourself, and have the bravery to make your own rules?

Whether you’re ready or not, “Food Fight” just might change your life!

For more information, visit: AustinAriesBook.com

To order yours, visit: shopbenchmark.com/AustinAries

