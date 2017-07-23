Baackstage News On WWE Going With Jason Jordan

-According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jason Jordan was only told about the Kurt Angle storyline only a week ago.

It was noted that the decision to choose Jordan as Kurt Angle's illegitimate son could be a rib on "Angle's known past for dating African American women." As far as American Alpha, while it was talked about that Jason Jordan is the physical specimen of the two two, it is Gable who was the better wrestler and has the strong personality.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline continues develops.