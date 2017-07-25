Backstage News On Last Minute Change To Battleground Finish

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision to have AJ Styles lose at Battleground and crown Kevin Owens as US Champion was made last minute, possibly just before the match started or even during.

AJ Styles was visibly upset about the loss last night, Seen below, Styles did not leave the ring until Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers segment and was seen kicking over a ring step.

Interesting note, AJ Styles was heavily favored to defeat Kevin Owens last might, Styles was a -4950 favorite while Owens was a +1650 underdog.