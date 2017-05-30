Backstage News On Enzo Amore’s Mystery Attacker

– The mysterious RAW storyline regarding Enzo Amore being ‘knocked out’ backstage now appears to be heading towards a potential Big Cass heel turn.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio the storyline will continue to play out over the next couple of weeks. It was also noted the break-up has been internally discussed for a while and makes most sense to happen now because the Hardy Boyz have rejoined WWE as the top babyface tag team.

The split will hopefully come to benefit both stars as singles competitors, Cass has major potential to be a huge star.