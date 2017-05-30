Backstage News On Enzo Amore’s Mystery Attacker

– The mysterious RAW storyline regarding Enzo Amore being ‘knocked out’ backstage now appears to be heading towards a potential Big Cass heel turn.
According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio the storyline will continue to play out over the next couple of weeks. It was also noted the break-up has been internally discussed for a while and makes most sense to happen now because the Hardy Boyz have rejoined WWE as the top babyface tag team.
The split will hopefully come to benefit both stars as singles competitors, Cass has major potential to be a huge star.
Bye bye Enzo, he will be buried and we will never hear from him ever again.
He’ll be fine. He could probably become a top cruiserweight.
This is stupid. I would argue that Enzo and Cass are the most popular tag team in the wwe after New Day. Just my opinion of course. Why break them up?
Bis Cass has always has the protential to be a big star and win a championship, while Enzo is like a nugget of poop that won’t stay down the toilet and the WWE realizes that, considering the only thing Enzo is good at is the same boring thing he does to make money by talking. The heel turn will be this as Big Cass decides to get rid of the weak link which is Enzo in a way how Shawn Michaels got rid of Marty Jennetiy. Then Cass will go to win a title, while Enzo will end up being a jobber and will be gone for good, but he can prove useful as a doink the clown impersonator if WWE wants a fool to play a fool.
If Enzo had any actual wrestling talent, I haven’t seen it. Yeah the guy is decent on the mic, but even that doesn’t stand out. Same Promo might in and Night Out. It’s time for Big Cass to move on and start his singles run.