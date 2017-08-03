Backstage News On Chris Jericho’s WWE Return and Status

– As noted, WWE Superstar Chris Jericho returned to SmackDown Live last week.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Chris Jericho’s return to WWE Smackdown Live will only be a one-time appearance, Jericho remains unscheduled for any WWE events moving forward.

As noted, he’s expected to return full-time in the beginning of 2018.

It was noted that WWE having Chris Jericho return for a one-time appearance on Smackdown was likely so Owens could drop the U.S. Title without losing clean to Styles.