Backstage News On David Otunga’s RAW Commentary Status

– As noted, David Otunga was backstage for the Extreme Rules Kickoff but didn’t work as a commentator, rather being replaced by his temporary fill-in Booker T.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Otunga is still expected back in a few weeks but WWE officials “pretty much acknowledged” that Booker has been better than Otunga in the role of RAW commentator.
Otunga was moved from Smackdown to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up in April, his debut was delayed due to filming “Katrina”.
Booker is now expected be on RAW for the remainder of the summer.
Guy is useless!
Fire Otunga!
With rumours of a network might pick up impact and they create another show for pop just the fact of a WWE personality even if dont wrestle could help and to me neither are good Booker as his brother on Herlem heat om that show just there! And Otunga well he’s the kid on the audience that cant see or say anything.