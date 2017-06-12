Backstage News On David Otunga’s RAW Commentary Status

– As noted, David Otunga was backstage for the Extreme Rules Kickoff but didn’t work as a commentator, rather being replaced by his temporary fill-in Booker T.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Otunga is still expected back in a few weeks but WWE officials “pretty much acknowledged” that Booker has been better than Otunga in the role of RAW commentator.

Otunga was moved from Smackdown to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up in April, his debut was delayed due to filming “Katrina”.

Booker is now expected be on RAW for the remainder of the summer.