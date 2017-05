– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Shinsuke Nakamura is the current favorite win the briefcase at the upcoming Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View. It was also speculated that Nakamura could soon be destined for a future WWE title match at WrestleMania.

Nakamura made his debut at Backlash and defeated Dolph Ziggler in singles competition.

MITB is set to take place on June 18, 2017 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.