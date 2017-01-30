Backstage News On The WWE Universal Championship At WrestleMania 33

– As seen last night, Kevin Owens retained the WWE Universal Championship over Roman Reigns after outside help from Braun Strowman.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan is for Roman Reigns to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, which was teased during the Royal Rumble match last night.

It also appears Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Champion will take place at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Goldberg should win the title and ultimately defend it against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Quick reminder, in last week’s issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter it was noted that neither AJ Styles or Owens were scheduled to go into WrestleMania 33 as champion.

Goldberg does not work WWE live events, if he defeats Owens at Fastlane as planned, that could mean the WWE Universal Championship will not be defended at live events between Fastlane and WrestleMania pay-per-views.