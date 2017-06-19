Backstage News On More Impact Departures

– As noted, Gregory Shane Helms revealed on Twitter that he is no longer with Impact Wrestling.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, it’s been shockingly revealed that both producers Al Snow and Pat Kenney are also no longer with the company. Snow had been with the company since 2008, while Kenney had been there since 2003.

It was noted that today’s moves were a financial decision, the company was responsible for employing seven producers at the same time.

Snow commented on Twitter:

