– According to Sportskeeda.com, WWE will be creating a new stable that will be led by Mahal and will also include Gurv and Harv Sihra.

As noted, The Sihras were previously known as the “Bollywood Boyz” but have been renamed to “The Singh Brothers” moving forward.

The apparent reason for Mahal’s push, WWE is hoping the move will help spur the India market, a noted area of concentration in 2017 and beyond.