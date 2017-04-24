Backstage News On Jinder Mahal’s WWE Push

– As noted, the reason behind Jinder Mahal’s big push is WWE’s hope for growth in India. WWE currently has a tremendous amount of social media followers from India and are now hoping to cash in on their popularity.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE officials are working towards getting the stable with Mahal and The Singh Brothers (formally known as The Bollywood Boyz) up and running here soon. It’s still unsure if Mahal will defeat WWE Champion Randy Orton at Backlash next month.

It was noted that potential NXT Superstars Jeet Rama and Kishan Raftar could be put with Mahal and The Singh Brothers. As noted, The Singh Brothers accompanied Jeet to the ring for a dark match at last week’s tapings.