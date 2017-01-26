Backstage News On John Cena’s WrestleMania 33 Opponent

– According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE continues to lay out plans for WrestleMania 33 and Samoa Joe’s name has been pitched as an opponent for John Cena.

Meltzer noted that Joe is making his way to the main roster and reportedly will be featured prominently at WrestleMania, which takes place on April 3rd in Orlando, FL.

Back is the early 2000s, Cena and Joe were both in WWE’s developmental system but the company does have footage of the two together, WWE uploaded the following video in December about their history.