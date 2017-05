– As noted, WWE Superstar John Cena is taking some time away from WWE to help promote the release of his new movie, The Wall, while also filming Daddy’s Home 2.

Cena’s currently being advertised for the July 4th SmackDown Live show, it appears to be the only upcoming WWE event that he’s advertised for.

Cena has been out of action since WrestleMania 33 in early April.