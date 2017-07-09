Backstage News On Kurt Angle’s Return To Wrestling

– According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kurt Angle recently noted he has yet to take a physical for WWE and doesn’t expect to do so until there’s a reason for him to wrestle. He added that it is more likely than not that he will eventually be back in the ring, but was unsure whether it would be as part of his current storyline.

The thought is that if the current planned storyline is supposed to culminate with him wrestling, WWE is likely certain he will pass his physical as they are too deep into the storyline to back out now. For what it’s worth, the rumor is that Angle will take on Triple H, perhaps as early as SummerSlam.