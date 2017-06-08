Backstage News On Lana’s WWE SmackDown Role

– According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE official wanted Lana to be play a heel role upon arrival to WWE SmackDown but it’s almost guaranteed she will be a babyface with the gimmick she’s being given, she’s basically working the role that was meant for Eva Marie.

As far as Eva goes, she’s said to be now focusing on her acting career and won’t be returning to WWE.

As noted, Lana will battle SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi with the title on the line at WWE Money In the Bank on June 18th. This will be Lana’s in-ring SmackDown TV debut.