Backstage News On Which Match Will Close WrestleMania 33

– Apparently WWE officials had a change of heart regarding the Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Goldberg match closing WrestleMania 33.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the closing match for WrestleMania 33 will now be The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns, noting that it will likely be The Undertaker’s last match at WrestleMania.

WWE also believes that Undertaker vs. Reigns is the most anticipated match on the card. Nothing is ever set in stone but as things stand, Reigns vs. Undertaker will main event the show.