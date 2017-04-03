Backstage News On NXT Stars To The Main Roster, Elias Samson Status Update

– According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE NXT Stars who took losses at “Takeover: Orlando” on Saturday night are set for a call-up to the main roster soon.

It was noted that current NXT stars Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger and Andrade “Cien” Almas are set to be promoted to the main roster soon. It was also speculated that Dash and Dawson of The Revival may also see a call up as well.

No word on what brand these Superstars might end up going to.

It appears Elias Samson’s status regarding his main roster call-up may be delayed. As we reported earlier, Samson was believed to be headed to the main roster after losing the “Loser Leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno last week… However Meltzer disputed that report by saying the actual plan called for Samson to the main roster as early as January of this year.