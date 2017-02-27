Backstage News On AJ Styles Missing Live Events; More WrestleMania Rumors

– As noted, AJ Styles was not present at live events this weekend.

Styles will be back on Smackdown this week to wrestle Luke Harper, with the winner being hyped as going on to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania.

Styles is not injured in any way and was simply given the weekend off and with WWE advertising him for the house shows seems to be a case of internal miscommuniction.

Accoirding to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Styles will end up winning the match against Harper, but there has already been speculation that Shane McMahon will take away his title shot after Randy Orton changes his mind, setting up a Shane/Styles match at WrestleMania.

Another scenario being rumored is that Harper will win and WWE will make the WrestleMania WWE Title match a triple threat with Bray Wyatt defending against Orton & Harper.