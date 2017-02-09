Backstage News On Austin Aries’ Injury And Rumored WrestleMania 33 Plans

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Austin Aries has been officially cleared to wrestle again, he’s been out of action since suffering an orbital fracture in a match with Shinsuke Nakamura at an NXT live event on October 27, 2016.

Check out a photo of Aries after suffering the aforementioned injury:

A smile and a wink for y'all. pic.twitter.com/RBCdTqJARt — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) October 27, 2016

It was noted that there’s been rumors of doing an Aries vs. Neville match for the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 33.

This has not been confirmed but Aries has been given an increased on-camera role, and his recent post-match interviews could be a way to get a feud started.