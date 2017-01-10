Backstage News On Paige’s WWE Status, When She’s Expected Back In Action

– According to a report from PWInsider, Paige is not expected to return in time for WrestleMania 33. One source believes that Paige won’t be back in action until the summer.

As noted, Paige underwent neck surgery back in October and her current status is said to be a “touch and go” situation. The feeling is that they are letting her neck heal before she can start taking bumps again.

As noted, Paige was backstage at last week’s RAW for a meeting with WWE officials on her health status.

