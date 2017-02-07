Backstage News On Sasha Banks’ Imminent Heel Turn, Nia Jax On The Rise, More

– WWE last night announced Nia Jax as weighing 272 lbs and continued to mention that on commentary, despite the fact that female talent have historically almost never had their weight mentioned.

The direction seems to be that this will build into Jax’s character as WWE pushes her as the largest, strongest woman in the company, much like they would do with someone like Braun Strowman on the men’s side.

According to The Wrestling Observer, there is a good chance that Sasha may end up screwing Bayley out of the Women’s championship match at Fastlane.