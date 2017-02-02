Backstage News On Undertaker Vs. Reigns At WrestleMania 33, Update On Taker’s Health

– As noted earlier this week, Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker is the current plan on tap for one of the WrestleMania 33 main events.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon has reportedly wanted this match to go down for some time and WrestleMania 33 may be the last big chance due to The Undertaker’s health. Reigns eliminated The Undertaker in last Sunday’s Royal Rumble match to set up their WrestleMania story-line beef. It was also noted that the WWE will push the idea of a generational passing of the torch, which may be hard to pull off with the expected crowd reaction to Reigns.

That might indicate an official heel run for Reigns however The Observer noted that WWE’s long-term goal is still for Reigns to be the face of the company.

Regarding the Undertaker’s health, we noted that he was said to be hurting with hip pain after Sunday’s Royal Rumble. Taker had hip surgery last fall but still needs a hip replacement, which he’s been putting off until his in-ring career is over.

