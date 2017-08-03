Backstage News On Enzo’s Future With WWE

– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there’s has been reported speculation of moving WWE Superstar Enzo Amore to either 205 Live or NXT.

As noted, Corey Graves stated on “Bring it to the Table” that he feels Amore should be moved to 205 Live.

However, PWInsider.com doesn’t yet believe Enzo will be moved immediately from RAW considering his storyline with Cass does not seem to have fully concluded. It was also noted that the two Superstars are generating revenue from merchandise still available and it doesn’t seem to make sense to move Enzo off RAW TV quite yet.