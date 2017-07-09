Backstage News Regarding Austin Aries’ Release

On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Austin Aries getting released by WWE, and what may have led to the ex-205 Live star’s departure from the company.

“As far as Aries goes, it was just a bad deal. The writing staff didn’t like him, a lot of people didn’t like him.

“So he is not being bound by his contract, which pretty much tells you that this was… If he asked for his release, and I was told that he did not ask, but he was thrilled that he got it. The WWE story is that he did not ask for his release, it was a WWE decision. But, he was very unhappy with his situation and felt he was in a dead end, so it was probably a mutual thing.”

Meltzer also said that there’s a chance that Aries will retire from wrestling, as it’s something that he’s considered doing many times in the past.

If Aries doesn’t end up retiring, he’ll likely end up returning to a place like Impact, where he can be one of their featured top guys.