Backstage News on if Roman Reigns Turned Heel at Great Balls of Fire

The number one question coming out of Sunday’s Great Balls of Fire show was, did Roman Reigns turn heel? Following the show, the question was fielded by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who says that we probably won’t know until tonight’s Raw show.

“I do not have the answer, and I’ve asked, and I’ve kinda gotten riddles back. I think that we’ll know [on Raw]. The only thing is, when the show was over, my thought was, ‘well, this doesn’t make me wanna see Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.’

Meltzer also noted that the main event for SummerSlam, at least as of right now, is Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

“What I do know is that it’s still Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for SummerSlam. And that may not even be pushed [on Raw], because it’s not until August 20, so they’ve got a lot of time, so they may not even get to that for another week or two. But, that is the main event [for SummerSlam].”

Reigns’ loss to Strowman on Sunday was to set up a future match between the two after Reigns defeats Lesnar for the Universal Championship next month. So, we haven’t seen the last of this feud, despite the fact that they’ve been working with each other for the majority of this year.