– The current feeling is that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will not be part of WrestleMania, according to Dave Meltzer who recently said:

“For those asking, no Austin this weekend as best I can tell.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been laying low which could be a way to keep any sort of WrestleMania 33 appearance on the show as a surprise. Despite his busy schedule, Johnson is expected to be involved at WrestleMania this year.