– As noted, WWE has signed Thea “Rosita” Trinidad to a NXT deal, she officially made her WWE NXT TV debut on this week’s episode.

It’s believed WWE was trying to sign Trinidad ever since The Rock pushed for her to appear as AJ Lee in the Paige biopic “Fighting with My Family”. There had been talk of Trinidad debuting on WWE TV at the NXT Takeover: Chicago event, but plans obviously changed.