Backstage News On Top Star Leaving Pro Wrestling For MMA

By
William Baker
-
0

– According to PWInsider, there’s been internal talk from Bobby Lashley’s MMA team, American Top Team, about having him pull back on dates with Global Force Wrestling and commit towards a full-time on Mixed Martial Arts schedule.

The report claims meetings regarding the situation have taken place “the last several days.” As noted, Bobby recently lost a Unification match for the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight and GFW Global Championships to Alberto El Patron at last Sunday’s Slammiversary XV pay-per-view.

Lashley made his MMA debut in 2008 and later fought for Bellator in 2014, his current MMA record stands at 15–2.

We will continue to keep update this developing story.

