Backstage News On The Undertaker’s Retirement

– As previously noted, Undertaker is set to undergo more surgeries and needs a full hip replacement in the near future. Undertaker has been putting off this surgery since the beginning of the year. He undergone hip surgery last September, however the first procedure was only a temporary fix to compete at WrestleMania.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Undertaker actually retired after WrestleMania 32, leaving his gloves in the middle of the ring but that was not something WWE focused on.

The backstage word during WrestleMania week was that Taker was going to lose to Roman Reigns and retire to end the show.

Vince McMahon purposely booked the shocking finish to Lesnar/Taker at WrestleMania 32, because it was Taker’s last match and Vince wanted to establish a star at the expense of Undertaker’s winning streak.

There’s still been no official statement acknowledging the Undertaker’s retirement.