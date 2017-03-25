Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Dana Brooke

– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE originally had bigger plans for Dana Brooke, including a possible singles match against Charlotte at WrestleMania and from there maybe a RAW women’s title match, but it all seems to be slipping away.

It was noted that when Brooke didn’t get over with the audience as expected, the plans were scrapped and her storyline with Charlotte is done until further notice, this being the reason why she was pinned cleanly on RAW.

As previously reported, WWE officials were not happy with her botched spot during a Bayley-Charlotte match a few weeks ago on RAW, where she completely missed grabbing Bayley’s leg during an important point in the match.

Unfortunately for Brooke these miscues have not gone unnoticed, we will keep you updated on this developing story.



