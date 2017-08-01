Backstage News On WWE Cutbacks

– According to Wrestling Observer Radio, major cutbacks are happening within WWE right now. This is the possible reason why there is no longer a pyro at WWE shows, WWE Network shows getting canceled, in an attempt to lower production costs.

“So last year’s profits were about $30 million,” said Meltzer on the August 1, 2017 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. “And this year we’re about halfway through and — I don’t have the exact numbers in front of me – but it’s like five or six million, which means there’s a lot of catching up to do.”

“The one thing that we have learned is that the two pay-per-views a month, that has not helped,” said Meltzer. “The Network number is not growing the way they expected it to so that’s been a bad situation. But I don’t think they want to drop one of the pay-per-views because I think that would hurt ratings a little bit.”

Cutbacks are one of the reasons why the company has been slow on the United Kingdom.