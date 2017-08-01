Backstage News On WWE Cutbacks

– According to Wrestling Observer Radio, major cutbacks are happening within WWE right now. This is the possible reason why there is no longer a pyro at WWE shows, WWE Network shows getting canceled, in an attempt to lower production costs.
“So last year’s profits were about $30 million,” said Meltzer on the August 1, 2017 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. “And this year we’re about halfway through and — I don’t have the exact numbers in front of me – but it’s like five or six million, which means there’s a lot of catching up to do.”
“The one thing that we have learned is that the two pay-per-views a month, that has not helped,” said Meltzer. “The Network number is not growing the way they expected it to so that’s been a bad situation. But I don’t think they want to drop one of the pay-per-views because I think that would hurt ratings a little bit.”
Cutbacks are one of the reasons why the company has been slow on the United Kingdom.
the reason their network numbers are so low and viewership down is simple; they no longer put out a great product designed for the wrestling fan. Now everything is designed solely for the sponsors and thus it is only the sponsors that Vince listens to.
agreed
WWE Network added commercials on a pay service, that they initially promised no commercials ever on, they do not update the vault libraries on a regular basis, they cut corners already by redubbing entrance music on older shows or dub in new announcers they don’t want to pay royalties on or to. They start new series that do great and they never follow up on or just drop tem. They drop entire episodes from some seasons of old series because of controversy, and in this day an age of social progression they have never apologized for the homophobia and transphobia skits on old content but keep brinign them up on highlight compilation shows and they wonder why network numbers are down.