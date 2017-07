– As noted, former World Champions The Great Khali and Chris Jericho made their returns last week.

According to F4WOnline.com, neither The Great Khali or Chris Jericho are being advertised for any WWE events going forward, including televised and non-televised events.

It was noted that Khali’s status remains unclear because WWE is trying to build up Jinder Mahal to increase business in India, so Khali could be used in that capacity as he is a huge star in India.