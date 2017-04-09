Backstage News On WWE’s ‘Superstar Shakeup’, Which Stars Expected To Move

– As noted, the “Superstar Shakeup” is set for this weeks’s editions of RAW and SmackDown Live, talents from both brands are expected to be on the move.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE Superstar AJ Styles is expected to make the jump to the RAW brand while Roman Reigns is said to be heading to SmackDown Live. As noted, Reigns is currently expected to face Braun Strowman at WWE Payback this month, some storylines may be affected down the road due to the shakeup.

It was noted that ‘The New Day’ are expected to be a be the top tag team upon their arrival to SmackDown.

It was also revealed that Charlotte and Alexa Bliss are expected to move and that Sasha Banks moving to SmackDown has been “very strongly talked about.”