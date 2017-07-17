Backstage Plan For The WrestleMania 34 Main Event

It looks like we could end up getting a match between WWE’s two most polarizing figures at next year’s WrestleMania, as Cageside Seats is reporting that John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship could end up being the main event of next year’s show in New Orleans.
According to the site, John Cena will be in the Universal Championship match at next year’s WrestleMania, and whether or not he challenges Reigns, Lesnar, or someone else for that title remains to be seen.
John Cena will win the title, become the 17 time champ, and beat Ric Flair’s record.
If cena beats ric’s record I’m done with wwe. I understand he is this generation’s Hogan, but Hogan didn’t even get to do that. Yes I think cena is better than Hogan but neither is better than the nature boy!!!!! Wooooooooooooo
Hogan’s a goof lol but flair is pathetic now. A drunk old fool…sad. 😉 Cena carried a company and an industry on his back for a decade. He deserves to beat Flair’s record.
They let Lesnar beat undertaker’s streak and then let Roman Reigns beat him so I believe they will let Cena beat Flair’s record.
It’s so trips can then beat it LOL 😉
UUUUUGGGHH. SERIOUSLY, WWE???