Backstage Plan For The WrestleMania 34 Main Event

It looks like we could end up getting a match between WWE’s two most polarizing figures at next year’s WrestleMania, as Cageside Seats is reporting that John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship could end up being the main event of next year’s show in New Orleans.

According to the site, John Cena will be in the Universal Championship match at next year’s WrestleMania, and whether or not he challenges Reigns, Lesnar, or someone else for that title remains to be seen.