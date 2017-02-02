Backstage Plans For The WWE Universal Title, Scott Steiner Rips Opponent, Booker T Commercial

– According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bill Goldberg is currently scheduled for the February 6th RAW in Portland, Oregon – where he’s expected to make his intentions clear about challenging Kevin Owens for the Universal Title at Fastlane.

If the idea goes as planned, Brock Lesnar will be the Universal champion after WrestleMania 33 and the backstage rumor is that either Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman would defeat him to become the next champion after that.

– Seen below, Title Match Wrestling recently posted the following video from a November Pro Wrestling Syndicate event featuring Scott Steiner in Sayreville, NJ. Steiner ripped into his opponent Craig Steele before making him tap out for the victory.

– Seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is featured in new commercials for Hilton Furniture & Mattress in Houston, Texas: