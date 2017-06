– As noted, John Cena will make his return to WWE TV on the July 4th SmackDown episode from Phoenix, Arizona.

It appears we may see Cena on both RAW and SmackDown, there’s been talk of Cena being presented as a “free agent” once he returns. This storyline would allow Cena to appear for the red brand and the blue brand.

No word yet on Cena feuding with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal upon his return.

Source: PWInsider.com