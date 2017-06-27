Backstage Reaction To LaVar Ball’s Son’s Racial Slur

– As noted, LaVar Ball’s 15-year-old son, LaMelo, dropped the “n-bomb” a couple times during last night’s segment on Miz TV.

According to last night’s Wrestling Observer Radio, there was “chaos backstage” after LaMelo delivered those unscripted lines. F4WOnline also noted that key WWE officials, “notably Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon, were very unhappy backstage” after the phrase was uttered.

As noted, WWE issued a statement to The Los Angeles Times saying that “The inappropriate language used by a guest during the Miz TV segment was not scripted, nor reflects WWE’s values.”