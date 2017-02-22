Backstage Reaction To The Rock Calling CM Punk After RAW

– As noted, The Rock came out after this week’s RAW to help warm up the crowd before the filming of “Fighting With My Family,” a WWE Studios- Seven Bucks Productions movie based on Paige and her family of pro wrestlers.

The Rock pulled out his phone to call Punk but ended up leaving a voicemail, he also attempted to FaceTime Punk to no avail.

However, Punk did respond on Twitter later:

Thanks Los Angeles. Nice to hear from you. @STAPLESCenter — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

According to PWInsider, WWE bosses Triple H and Vince McMahon were not happy with the Rock’s spontaneous segment, it was not something WWE came up with or even approved and was described as something Rock did “in the moment” for the crowd.

It was also noted that it was clear to anyone near Triple H or Vince, that they did not want this going on and word was sent from the back that The Rock needed to wrap it up.