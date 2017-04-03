Backstage Report on The Hardy Boyz WWE Return

Dave Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the Hardy Boyz WWE return was kept under tight wraps. The brothers did not arrive to the Camping World Stadium until close to their TV return.

Jeff Hardy reportedly spoke with guests at the hotel he was staying at and said he was beat up and need to let his body rest from the ladder match against the Young Bucks at ROH Supercard of Honor XI.

It was reported earlier in the day that there was a WWE marked vehicle near the Broken Tailgate Party in Orlando, which lead to the speculation of their WWE return. Outside of the vehicle being spotted, there weren’t any major details that leaked guaranteeing their WrestleMania 33 appearance.