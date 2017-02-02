Backstage Rumor On Possible WrestleMania 33 Tag Team Match For John Cena, More

– As noted, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned that plans for current WWE Champion John Cena at WrestleMania 33 were said to be “not necessarily good news.”

Speculation of WWE doing Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania in Orlando was acknowledged by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live today, noting that “the rumor mill has cranked up in the last 48 hours.”

John Cena is expected to lose the WWE title at Elimination Chamber at the hands of The Miz and Maryse, bringing Nikki Bella into the mix and thus, setting up their WrestleMania 33 mixed tag team match.

WWE considered a Samoa Joe vs. Cena match at WrestleMania 33 at one point but was then taken off the table. Alvarez noted that one idea discussed at today’s WWE creative meeting was putting Joe on SmackDown to have him wrestle Cena but nothings set in stone for Joe yet.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.