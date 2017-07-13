Backstage Update on AJ Styles Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Happening at SummerSlam

At last month’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view, we got a short preview of what a Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles WWE match would look like. Sadly though, it doesn’t look like we’re getting that match anytime soon.

While speaking about AJ Styles’ opponent for SummerSlam, which could very well end up being John Cena, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter seemed pretty confident that we’re not going to see The Phenomenal One face Shinsuke Nakamura when WWE heads to Brooklyn next month.

“They’re not going in that direction at all,” said Meltzer regarding a possible Styles vs. Nakamura match at SummerSlam. “I mean, they may someday, but they’re not doing that right now. Nakamura is working with [Baron] Corbin on the pay-per-view, then after that I don’t know what they’re doing with him.”